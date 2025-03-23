StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 2.8 %

TRIB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

