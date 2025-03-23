Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,781,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

