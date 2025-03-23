Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 95,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 576,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $116.54 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.