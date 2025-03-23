MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $293.05 and last traded at $299.57. 3,525,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,025,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

