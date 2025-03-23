Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $73.50 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.