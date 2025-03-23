Harbour Investments Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $217.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

