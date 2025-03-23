IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $64.67 Average PT from Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

IAC stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP increased its holdings in IAC by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

