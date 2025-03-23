iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,218,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,233,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

