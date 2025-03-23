MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after buying an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,783,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $304.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.84. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

