249 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

CB opened at $291.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

