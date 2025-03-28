Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,340 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Rebel were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

