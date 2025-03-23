Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares changing hands.
Mosaic Capital Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic Capital
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.