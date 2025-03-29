WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 17,313 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 309,858 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilltop by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.