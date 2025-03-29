iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $584,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

