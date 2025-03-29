JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $725,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

