Napatree Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

