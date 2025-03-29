Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of YETI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $561,000. FMR LLC increased its position in YETI by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of YETI by 92.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 127,518 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.