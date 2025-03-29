JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.01 Billion Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

