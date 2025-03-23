Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.27) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 798.20 ($10.31) on Thursday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 594.80 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 850.68 ($10.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 667.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.92%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.