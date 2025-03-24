Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

