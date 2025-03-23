Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £14,400 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,592.64).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 283.71 ($3.66) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 179.83 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.20. The company has a market capitalization of £427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.88) to GBX 600 ($7.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

