Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 746 ($9.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.38) to GBX 946 ($12.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 864.25 ($11.16).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 739.80 ($9.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 816.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 666 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 899 ($11.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

