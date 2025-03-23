R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.58 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.87). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 600 shares.

R.E.A. Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.53.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

