Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $3.16. Lipocine shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 7,813 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

