Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 334,331,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 61,771,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
