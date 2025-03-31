Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 971,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 697,845 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE BW traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.68. 1,081,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,045. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42).

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

