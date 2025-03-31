F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 13,103,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the average daily volume of 966,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 price objective on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on F3 Uranium
F3 Uranium Trading Up 15.8 %
F3 Uranium Company Profile
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than F3 Uranium
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.