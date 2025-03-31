Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Up 10.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 115.12 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.34). 2,788,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 187,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.21).

Specifically, insider Jacqueline Sutton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,782.95). Also, insider Paul James bought 14,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.47 ($12,846.86).

The company has a market capitalization of £82.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.20.

Xaar ( LON:XAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

