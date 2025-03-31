iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 34,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. iSpecimen has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

