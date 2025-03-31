BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.57. 27,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.97.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
