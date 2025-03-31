BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.57. 27,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 740,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,318 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,996 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 474,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

