Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 612,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,120. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.