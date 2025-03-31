Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AEG, ARCH, BHB, CLLS, CPST, CVGW, FCX, KTOS, MAG, OCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 31st:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

