Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AEG, ARCH, BHB, CLLS, CPST, CVGW, FCX, KTOS, MAG, OCX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 31st:
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
