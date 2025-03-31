Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 31st (AEG, ARCH, BHB, CLLS, CPST, CVGW, FCX, KTOS, MAG, OCX)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 31st:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

