Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. 680,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

