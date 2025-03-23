Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,515 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

MOAT opened at $89.28 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

