Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.