MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.25 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25), Zacks reports. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $646.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion.

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

