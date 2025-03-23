GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 1,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

