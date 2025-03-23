Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 236,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCO opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.