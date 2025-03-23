Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 3,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.