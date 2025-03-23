Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 1,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

