Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$37.52 and last traded at C$37.73. 87,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 181,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.74.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.41.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.