LPL Financial LLC Has $1.62 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,615,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,993,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 268,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.49 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

