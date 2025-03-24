Insider Buying: G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Buys A$1,226,538.45 in Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Pejman Okhovat bought 950,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,538.45 ($771,407.83).

G8 Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get G8 Education alerts:

G8 Education Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.