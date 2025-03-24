Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – March 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in sectors related to manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods. These companies often include those involved in machinery, aerospace, construction, and heavy industry, and their stock performance tends to be closely linked to broader economic cycles and industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,027,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $195.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,123,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,501,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,579,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

