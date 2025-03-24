United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $614,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,904. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,407. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $281.56 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average of $310.36. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.74.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

