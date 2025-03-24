Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,271.85. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,540.58. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,316,568. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

