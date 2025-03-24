Twin City Private Wealth LLC Buys 250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

