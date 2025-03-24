Haverford Trust Co Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

