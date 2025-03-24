Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $115,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.