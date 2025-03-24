Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.2% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

